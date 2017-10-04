Quarterback order for Fromm, Eason remains the same

There was no change to Georgia's quarterback order during the media viewing period of Wednesday's practice.
At least when reporters were out there, freshman quarterback Jake Fromm was once again taking the first-team reps in both play-polish hand-off and individual passing drills. Sophomore Jacob Eason was working behind him as the No. 2 quarterback, with senior Brice Ramsey as the third-stringer.
Fromm has started the past four games at quarterback after Eason suffered a knee sprain in the season-opener against Appalachian State. Eason was able to return to the playing field for mop-up duty in last Saturday's 41-0 rout over Tennessee.
Head coach Kirby Smart hasn't named a starter for this week and said a decision will be made based on the full week of practice. Given that Fromm has at least been seen as the first-stringer for three consecutive days, it would appear he is the favorite to start.
Then again, there is a lot of practice time reporters don't get to see, so nothing can be stated for certain.
Also at practice, Solomon Kindley was with the first team at right guard. That's a good sign for Kindley when it comes to starting Saturday at Vanderbilt. Kindley re-injured his ankle two weeks ago and rotated along the interior offensive line against Tennessee.
Inside linebacker Reggie Carter missed his third consecutive practice of the week. He is dealing with an undisclosed injury, after having his helmet taken away following a hit during the win over the Volunteers. Rashad Roundtree (concussion protocol) was also not spotted at practice. Roundtree hasn't been cleared to practice since the preseason.
Netori Johnson, who Smart confirmed was injured without revealing anything specific, was with his position group Wednesday. Johnson was riding a stationary bike during the individual periods of practice the previous two days.
