With Thompson out, these defensive linemen may see more snaps

With Trenton Thompson unavailable for Georgia's upcoming game against Vanderbilt, a few other defensive linemen will have the opportunity to take some extra reps.
Thompson, who suffered a knee injury against Tennessee, will be big a void to replace up front as he has proved to be one of Georgia's better defenders over the past couple of seasons. Through five games, Thompson has tallied 17 tackles, with three of those going for a loss. But in Thompson's absence, Georgia will have the opportunity to rotate more defensive linemen with the hopes of replacing his production.
“We rolled a lot of guys last year and now they’re a year older,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “They’re a year more mature. All of those freshmen that had to play last year, it’s paying off a lot now. Tyler Clark is playing better than he did last year, he’s grown up a year. Julian Rochester is playing better.”
In addition to Clark and Rochester, Smart said Michail Carter and David Marshall will likely see some added snaps.
Clark has gotten off to a good start this season, evidenced by his 12 tackles and quarterback hurry as an interior lineman. Rochester has nine tackles this year and picked up a sack against Tennessee.
Other linemen who could see their snaps rise at Thompson's defensive tackle spot include DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle and Michael Barnett.
While losing someone such as Thompson is never easy, the Bulldogs do have some quality depth to make up for his absence while he is out.
“We are going to continue to sub guys,” Smart said.
