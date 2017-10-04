Stoops delivers meaningful message to Georgia players

Bob Stoops knows what it is like to be at the top of his profession.
In his second season at Oklahoma, Stoops led the Sooners to a national championship, the only one he claimed during his head coaching career. But Stoops dominated his conference with 10 Big 12 titles and also appeared in two other national championship games.
He also had a team reach the 2015 College Football Playoff.
With Georgia out to a 5-0 start and No. 5 national ranking, Stoops stopped by practice and delivered a message that head coach Kirby Smart believes resonated with his players.
“The biggest thing is the wind blows higher at the top,” Smart said. “As you’re climbing a mountain it’s going to get steeper and steeper. You can’t let the outside world affect or control the outcome of your season. You have to control that with the leadership on the team. That comes with working each day.”
Ignoring the hype and added attention has been a big focus for Georgia's coaching staff with its upcoming game against Vanderbilt on the horizon. The Bulldogs haven't been 5-0 to start a season since 2012, which also was the last time it competed in the SEC Championship.
Stoops surprisingly retired before the start of the 2017 season, with Lincoln Riley taking over his program. The Sooners are also in the top five with Georgia with a No. 3 national ranking.
Stoops visited Georgia's Monday practice prior to a speaking engagement at the Athens Touchdown Club.
“Any time you get a chance to have another message, another voice to your team, it carries value,” Smart said. “They certainly listen when you have people like that come from outside in to speak. I thought it was really good. He was just in town speaking so it was convenient for him to stop by. He’s a good friend of mine. We’ve visited a lot of times together back in the day.”
