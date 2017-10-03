Fromm stays as the first quarterback at practice

It was only a brief moment that Georgia showed a quarterback order during the media viewing period of Tuesday's practice.
And in that brief moment? Jake Fromm was first, followed by Jacob Eason.
The two quarterbacks, along with third-stringer Brice Ramsey and walk-on backup John Seter, did a few play polish drills one after the other when reporters walked out to the field. That was the only moment, however, where there was a definitive order.
After that drill was wrapped up, the quarterbacks warmed up with one another. And then soon after, it was Fromm and Eason working side by side in individual drills with receivers.
Fromm has started the past four games for Georgia after Eason suffered a knee injury in the season opener against Appalachian State. Eason made his return to the football field during mop-up duty against Tennessee.
Head coach Kirby Smart has yet to name a starter for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt and hinted that he wouldn't during Monday's news conference.
"It is not something we have to announce," Smart said. "We are not starting to announce who the starting right corner, left corner is. We are going to announce it based on how they practice."
Elsewhere in practice, right guard Solomon Kindley was participating in practice with his position group for the second consecutive day. He didn't start against Tennessee but ended up playing the majority of it. Kindley is dealing with an ankle sprain that he aggravated two weeks ago against Mississippi State.
Freshman offensive lineman Netori Johnson continued to work on the stationary bike for the second consecutive day. Johnson's injury is not known at this time.
Comments