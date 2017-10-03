Two UGA support staffers lending voices toward improved areas

One of the structural changes Kirby Smart made when he became Georgia's head coach was to add to Georgia's support staff.
That number has grown considerably over the past two years and features a pair of former coordinators in consulting roles.
Jay Johnson, who was previously the offensive coordinator at Minnesota, and Scott Fountain, who was once Auburn's special teams coordinator, joined Georgia's staff during the offseason as analysts in their respective areas of expertise.
With Georgia off to a 5-0 start, and with improvements made in both of those phases, it is likely both Johnson and Fountain's input has helped out quite a bit.
"I certainly think they have a role," Smart said. "I mean, it was the reason we brought them here from a schematic standpoint. They were able to help coach the coaches, I like to say. They give fresh, new ideas. I think both of them have brought some expertise and some value."
Georgia's special teams groups have seen the biggest improvement over the past year. While most of punter Cameron Nizialek's attempts have been fair caught, four have been returned. And four of those punt returns have gone for a total of -4 yards.
When place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship hasn't kicked the ball out of the end zone for a touchback, opposing teams are averaging just less than 20 yards a return.
Georgia also has recorded a blocked field goal and punt.
On offense, the Bulldogs been forced to go with a true freshman at quarterback in Jake Fromm due to Jacob Eason spraining his knee in the season opener against Appalachian State.
With Fromm, Georgia's offense hasn't posted gaudy numbers but has been efficient. While it ranks ninth in the SEC in total yards per game (387), the rush offense is fourth in the conference at 237.4.
More importantly, Georgia's offensive scheme has contributed to an increase in points per game. Last season, Georgia ended the year averaging 24.5 points per game. Through five games, that number has jumped to 33.
Smart believes there is a correlation to the added voices helping out the on-field coaching staff.
"I think new ideas make you better and I think anytime you get new ideas they are thought-provoking for me as a coach," Smart said. "For a coordinator it always helps. It does not mean that we are necessarily going to do it that way but we certainly think about it and it is good information, so it helps."
