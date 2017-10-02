Georgia’s defenders believe they’re ‘on the path to domination’

Georgia’s defense has been phenomenal through five games. It has held opponents to 9.2 points per game, which ranks second nationally.
The one team sitting in front of the Bulldogs?
Alabama.
Naturally, Georgia’s defense has received comparisons to the mighty Crimson Tide unit. With head coach Kirby Smart spending nine years at Alabama, it was well-known that his old program’s defense was the blueprint for what he wanted to implement at his alma mater.
Asked if this was a fair comparison, Smart had a different spin he wanted to put on how his defense has played thus far.
“I would argue that, as Erk Russell would say, they’re playing ‘Junkyard Dawg’ like,” Smart said. “And that takes a lot more pride to me, being a Georgia alum, than the fact that our kids are playing hard and playing with standards that has created a long time around here of flying to the ball and hitting people.”
Russell, who was a defensive coordinator under former head coach Vince Dooley, coined the term “Junkyard Dawg” prior to the 1975 football season. Since, most of Georgia’s top-notch defenses have been referred by that moniker.
Regardless of what this year’s Georgia defense is compared to, the results so far have been astounding. The Bulldogs have yet to surrender 20 points in a game. The closest was giving up 19 to Notre Dame, which has averaged 47 points in its other four games.
Georgia ranks 11th nationally in rush defense at 90.4 yards per game. It ranks 10th in passing yards allowed at 153.6. Combined, Georgia is third in the country when it comes to total yards at 244 per game.
“I feel like we’re on the path to domination but it doesn’t stop now,” outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. “We’ve got to keep working. It’s easy to listen to everybody in the media and everybody around Athens because they see what’s going on, and they love it. It’s the job of the leaders and the coaches to keep us focused and make sure everybody’s working hard to keep on the same path we’ve been on.”
Safety J.R. Reed said that while Georgia’s defenders began the season with confidence, that mentality has increased with how well the unit has performed.
At the same time, the Georgia coaching staff is doing its part to ensure the players don’t buy into their own hype too much. After each game, win or lose, the various position groups will go over the mistakes made and correct them in subsequent practices.
Reed said that even after Georgia’s 31-3 win over Mississippi State two weeks ago, he saw on film that there were a lot of errors committed that needed to be fixed.
“Coach Smart coaches us like we’re in fall camp, from day one,” Reed said. “The coaches are really pushing us. They’re always on us. They don’t ever let us know how great we are or anything like that. We’re always making corrections.”
Reed noted there isn’t much time to linger after a win, especially when corrections and game-plan preparation for the next opponent happen so soon afterward.
And Carter said the defense has done its part to avoid the praise surrounding this defense due to its newfound nature. A year ago, Georgia put in an 8-5 season and felt the criticism from both the media and fan base.
Out to a 5-0 start, that narrative has suddenly changed.
“Like Coach says, they smile to your face, but they’re backstabbers at the end of the day,” Carter said. “You got to take everything with a grain of salt and keep working hard.”
While the Alabama comparisons are inevitable, Georgia is making a name for itself on the defensive end. Reed said he doesn’t mind being likened to the Crimson Tide, although his defense is looking to create its own brand of football.
“Alabama’s always had a good defense so it’s a good thing,” Reed said. “But I think we’ve been in our own identity as a defense. I think our defense is a little different than theirs. We have a faster-paced defense. Kirby Smart comes from Bama so we’ll definitely get those comparisons but it doesn’t bother me much at all.”
