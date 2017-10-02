Georgia working to temper escalating hype

Across campus, the vibe regarding Georgia’s football program is palpable.
With a 5-0 record and the No. 5 national ranking, professors, classmates and other peers are sure to congratulate Bulldogs contributors throughout their day.
It’s a level of optimism that hasn’t been felt on Georgia’s campus in quite a while. So the players are consistently approached with a “good job” or a fist bump, but it’s something taken lightly.
“We kind of say, ‘Thank you,’ or whatever,” Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin said. “We really don’t pay attention to that but just try to stay within ourselves and be the best Bulldogs we can be.”
Georgia’s latest victory over Tennessee (41-0) was the first time that the Volunteers have been shut out since 1994. It also marked the first time the Bulldogs stand undefeated at the five-game mark since 2012 — Georgia’s last conference championship appearance.
But the last time Georgia reached that feat, it suffered a drubbing the following Saturday to South Carolina — a 35-7 loss in Sanford Stadium, the team’s lone regular-season defeat that year.
While trying to form his own identity in Athens, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, may have taken a tidbit from his former boss Nick Saban in regards to urging consistency.
“Humility is a week away,” Smart said. “It’s a 100-yard sprint, and we are at 40 yards. Who cares? They don’t ever talk about who won the first 50 meters of a 100-meter race.”
Georgia athletes have bought into that message from their second-year head coach. Despite having the nation’s second-best scoring defense and opening SEC play with a 72-3 margin of victory, Georgia safety J.R. Reed believes his teammates continue to work based on their preseason ranking and turn aside to the media hype.
Georgia believes it all begins with practice and the players have insisted that Smart’s intensified practice strategies have paid off on Saturdays — making games easier. But it may be the experience that serves to its best advantage.
“I think we’ve grown up a little bit as a team,” Smart said. “I think they’ve seen the evidence in the practice habits they have. We didn’t know it would get the results we wanted from our practice habits last year. They’ve bought in to the fact that if they’re physical on Tuesday and Wednesday, they’ll be physical on Saturday. That’s carrying over. I think that practice habit and culture change has been good for them.”
Georgia has embodied the refusal to be complacent this season by a number of different symbols that have caught significant attention. When things are going well for the Bulldogs, they’re awarded — such as through an act of hoisting players in midair or the “savage” spikes for creating turnovers.
To provide a balance, Georgia displays no fear in making its players earn an achievement. Penalties, for example, are watched closely and the guilty party is set for an extra training session with strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair.
It is the even-keeled approach that allows Georgia to play by a term which describes its epicenter — chopping wood.
“It’s just like coming out in the first quarter,” Godwin said. “If you have a team down in the first quarter, you want to keep chopping until the fourth. Once you stop, they can come back from the dead — just like last year with what Tennessee did. We don’t want that to happen again.”
It was a mantra that began to emerge during preseason practice. The Bulldogs’ next test lies at Vanderbilt, and the belief within the locker room is that if their approach continues, then Georgia can become the team it desires.
“The best in the nation,” Reed said.
