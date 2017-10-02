A UGA practice report on QBs, injuries and a special visitor

Not much could be gleaned from a brief practice viewing on Monday about who Georgia will start at quarterback against Vanderbilt.
As Jacob Eason continues to return from a knee injury, head coach Kirby Smart said Georgia will make a decision based on Eason and freshman quarterback Jake Fromm’s performance in practice this week.
Eason, who Smart said is “much closer to 100 percent,” played for the first time on Saturday against Tennessee since spraining a ligament in his left knee early in the season-opener. At practice on Monday, Eason donned a sleeve and brace over the knee. He participated fully during this early portion of practice.
In Eason’s absence, Fromm has helped lead Georgia to a 5-0 record. During the media viewing period, the two quarterbacks mostly warmed up together.
Elsewhere, linebacker Reggie Carter and defensive lineman Trenton Thompson were not seen at practice. Carter suffered an undisclosed injury against Tennessee. Smart listed him as “day-to-day.” Thompson sprained his MCL and will not play against the Commodores.
Freshman offensive lineman Netori Johnson, who has not played this season, was dressed out but used a stationary bike.
In the win over Tennessee, outside linebacker Davin Bellamy suffered an injury to his left hand that did not cause him to exit the game. On Monday, Bellamy’s entire hand was wrapped until it resembled a club. He participated fully.
“I hope it won’t affect his play a lot,” Smart said. “He will probably have the club on there for practices for a while and maybe in the game we’ll be able to give him a splint or a little less. He should be fine."
From the sideline, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops watched Georgia’s practice on Monday. Stoops is in town to speak at the Touchdown Club of Athens.
Comments