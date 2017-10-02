Georgia's Sony Michel, left, and Nick Chubb celebrate with fans after their 41-0 victory over Tennessee in an NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
After impressive game against Tennessee, Chubb earns SEC honor

October 02, 2017 1:45 PM

Running back Nick Chubb was named one of the SEC's two offensive players of the week after his performance in Georgia's 41-0 win over Tennessee.

Chubb toted the ball 16 times for 109 yards in the win over Tennessee. It was also Chubb's return to Neyland Stadium after suffering a substantial knee injury as a sophomore. Chubb is sharing the weekly award with Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Mississippi State.

For Chubb, the Tennessee game marked the 20th time he has rushed for 100 yards in a game.

This is the third time a Georgia player has picked up an SEC weekly honor. Chubb's award follows Jake Fromm earning a freshman of the week nod after beating Mississippi State and Lorenzo Carter being named defensive player of the week after defeating Notre Dame.

