After impressive game against Tennessee, Chubb earns SEC honor

Running back Nick Chubb was named one of the SEC's two offensive players of the week after his performance in Georgia's 41-0 win over Tennessee.
Chubb toted the ball 16 times for 109 yards in the win over Tennessee. It was also Chubb's return to Neyland Stadium after suffering a substantial knee injury as a sophomore. Chubb is sharing the weekly award with Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Mississippi State.
For Chubb, the Tennessee game marked the 20th time he has rushed for 100 yards in a game.
This is the third time a Georgia player has picked up an SEC weekly honor. Chubb's award follows Jake Fromm earning a freshman of the week nod after beating Mississippi State and Lorenzo Carter being named defensive player of the week after defeating Notre Dame.
