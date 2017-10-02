With Eason's health improving, decision between Eason and Fromm looms ahead

The week of practice will play a major role in whether Jacob Eason or Jake Fromm starts this Saturday against Vanderbilt.
Smart said he did not want to name a starting quarterback. Smart likened naming a starting quarterback to naming starters at other positions, which isn't something teams typically do.
Smart, however, did note that Eason's health has improved considerably over the recent weeks.
"I do think Jacob is much closer to 100 percent," Smart said.
Eason suffered a sprained knee in Georgia's season-opening win over Appalachian State and has not started since. Fromm has started each of the past four games and played the majority of the Appalachian State game following Eason's injury.
Eason appeared in mop-up duty in Georgia's 41-0 win over Tennessee. Smart said he was glad to get his sophomore in the game to "knock the rust off" after missing the past few weeks. During the last week of practice, Eason was the No. 2 quarterback behind Fromm.
This season, Fromm has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 734 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
"We compete with every position every week," Smart said. "It's not something we have to announce. We're not announcing who the starting left corner or right corner is. We're going to announce it based on how they practice."
While Smart wouldn’t name a starter Monday, he did admit that his team is in a much better spot at quarterback than it was entering the year.
A year ago, Eason appeared in every game and earned 12 starts, throwing for 2,460 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Fromm has now appeared in five games with four starts. Regardless of who ends up starting at quarterback moving forward, Smart said it is a more “comforting” position to be in.
But a lot of that also had to do with how Fromm performed during Georgia’s preseason. Given Fromm now has game experience, Smart has more confidence in either of the two quarterbacks.
“I’m talking post-scrimmages and post-camp, I felt much better about the quarterback situation because of the camp that Jake Fromm had, and the growth that Jacob Eason had,” Smart said. “I did feel better. Although you could say I’d never seen Jake Fromm play, I count scrimmages he played because we set them up like games. I got to see him in the spring game. I felt much better that we had those two guys who could execute at a high level and do good things. They’re different quarterbacks, but in some ways, they do some of the things similar. They’ll continue to compete in that regard.”
Comments