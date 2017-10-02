Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson (78).
Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson (78).

UGA Football

Smart provides update on Thompson's knee

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

October 02, 2017 12:06 PM

UPDATED October 02, 2017 12:10 PM

ATHENS

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said defensive tackle Trenton Thompson will not play against Vanderbilt due to a sprained MCL.

Thompson suffered the injury in the first half during Saturday's 41-0 rout over Tennessee. Before the injury, Thompson recorded two tackles before being forced to leave the game. According to the CBS broadcast, Thompson was being fitted for a sleeve or a brace with hopes of returning to the game.

Smart added that the injury is not as bad as initially anticipated.

Thompson will be "week to week" after the Vanderbilt game.

With Thompson out, defensive tackle Tyler Clark saw additional playing time and recorded four tackles, which included a half-tackle for loss.

For the season, Thompson has recorded 17 tackles, with three going for a loss. His three tackles for loss ranks fifth on the Georgia roster.

