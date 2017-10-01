Grading the game: Another big-time performance from Georgia's defense

Here is how Georgia graded following its 41-0 win over Tennessee.
Offense: B
It took some time to get going but Georgia’s offense eventually started clicking to the tune of 378 total yards. After only running for 7 yards in the first quarter, the Bulldogs accounted for 287 of its 294 rushing yards over the final three periods. Nick Chubb got his revenge in Knoxville by totaling 109 yards on 16 carries.
Georgia’s offensive line was able to wear down Tennessee’s front. Quarterback Jake Fromm even made a few plays in the run game as he rushed for two touchdowns. Fromm, however, didn’t enjoy the same success he’s had throwing the ball as he completed only 7 of his 15 pass attempts for 84 yards.
But as he has in previous games, Fromm did an excellent job getting Georgia into the correct plays. Even on his interception, which appeared to be a mistimed throw, he adjusted the play at the line of scrimmage correctly.
Fromm also had a well-thrown ball to Javon Wims for a 12-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Defense: A+
Georgia’s defense dominated again. Sound familiar? This time, the Bulldogs were able to record a shutout, their first of the season.
Tennessee came into the game with no threat to throw the vertical pass. Georgia capitalized and keyed in on the run. Running back John Kelly was held to 44 yards on 16 carries, with only 4 of those yards coming in the second half.
The Bulldogs picked Quinten Dormady off twice, with the first being from Tyrique McGhee on the game’s first play. Dormady completed only 5 of 16 passes for 65 yards. His longest passing play came on a nice design that singled Kelly up on Lorenzo Carter. Dormady hit Kelly after a quick move and saw him rumble down the field for 44 yards.
Georgia defensive back Aaron Davis, however, then stripped the ball away from Kelly at the end of the play, with safety J.R. Reed recovering it. Naturally, Georgia would force a fumble on Tennessee’s lone big offensive play. Take away Tennessee's only big offensive play and Dormady went 4-of-15 passing for 21 yards.
Special teams B
It’s hard to play perfectly on special teams throughout an entire season. And for Georgia, it's better to have a few mistakes in what was otherwise a blowout.
The first miscue was a muffed punt from Mecole Hardman that he was able to pounce on. (That was actually one of three fumbles committed by Georgia, with the Bulldogs recovering all of them.) Cameron Nizialek did boom a 59-yard punt but also had a 28-yarder from the UGA 25.
Rodrigo Blankenship made a 38-yard field goal but saw his streak of 18 consecutive touchbacks come to an end. The coverage units did do a fine job as Tennessee was unable to log a punt return yard.
The Volunteers were also only able to average 20 yards on the three kickoff returns they had.
Coaching: A
When your team blanks the other by a scoring margin of 41 points, you’re clearly doing something right.
Georgia recorded its 800th-ever win Saturday and handed Tennessee its first shutout at Neyland Stadium since 1994. The coaches had a great game-plan for the players and it showed on the football field.
