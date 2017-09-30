Chubb goes out a winner in final meeting against Tennessee

When Nick Chubb speaks, everyone else listens.
On Friday, a day before Georgia shellacked Tennessee 41-0, Chubb had something to say.
Chubb wanted to speak to his teammates about playing the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. He told them the game, his last as a Georgia player against Tennessee, was important to him. Chubb only got to carry the ball one time in each of the past two Tennessee games. And the last time he was in Knoxville, Chubb was carted off the field after tearing his PCL, LCL and MCL.
“He knew this was his last shot,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He didn’t have great memories the last time he was here. I think that wore on the team because the team wants to do well for Nick. Nobody on that team roots against Nick Chubb. Everybody wanted to do well for him. It shows how important he is to the team.”
Chubb was obviously ecstatic to be able to come off of the football field in good health. On top of that, his team creamed Tennessee. Chubb toted the ball 16 times for 109 yards in the win. While the run game took some time to get going, it was Chubb’s two long runs in the second quarter that got the offense moving.
Chubb has certainly looked close to his old self through the first five games and he isn’t wearing himself out with 25-plus carries per game. With four other capable backs behind Chubb, Georgia’s approach has been by committee. While the yards don’t pile up like they did as a freshman and sophomore, his yards per carry average has jumped from 5 last year to 6.4.
Running back Sony Michel, who ran the ball 11 times for 64 yards and a touchdown Saturday, said he and Chubb talked about returning to Tennessee earlier in the week. But Michel noted his roommate didn’t want to make a too much of a fuss over it.
“He’s the same ole Nick. We just talked. You can’t make a big deal out of nothing,” Michel said. “Yeah, it’s an injury but it’s out of your hands, it’s out of your control. If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”
Still, Chubb understood the significance of being able to not only beat Tennessee but to contribute a major role.
As for defeating the Volunteers by 41 points, that wasn’t anything Chubb could have expected.
“You don’t come in here expecting that at all, honestly,” Chubb said. “The past years, it was a one-possession game. You come in here ready for a fourth-quarter game, a dog fight, a physical game. But it didn’t happen that way. I’m just happy we were on the better end of it.”
