Smart: 'We evaluate quarterbacks on decisions'

Jacob Eason was obviously cleared to play this week, given the fact he appeared in mop-up duty during Georgia's 41-0 win over Tennessee.
Now that Eason can play again, the million dollar question will hover over the program until a determination is made: Who does Georgia start at the position moving forward, especially when Eason's injured knee is 100 percent?
Now, head coach Kirby Smart wasn't asked that following Saturday's win. It is quite likely, however, that this topic will come up Monday at his media day news conference. But after his team's drubbing over the Volunteers, Smart shed at least a little light on how the two quarterbacks will be judged in this area.
“We evaluate quarterbacks on decisions,” Smart said.
As for the Tennessee win, Smart said Fromm had a mixed bag in that he had “some good things and he made some poor decisions.” One area Smart was happy with was with Fromm's decision to take off and run on a couple of scrambles, which included one for a touchdown.
He was also pleased with a few of Fromm's decisions to keep the ball on some zone-read runs, with one of those also going for a touchdown.
Then there were some other plays that either got, or almost got, Georgia in trouble. On Georgia's first touchdown drive while leading 3-0, Fromm threw a pass near two Tennessee defenders that should have been intercepted. Fromm lived to see another play and ended up capping the drive off with a touchdown to Javon Wims.
Fromm did throw an interception a little later on a slant pattern to Riley Ridley. Mostly accurate throughout the first four games, Fromm finished 7-of-15 throwing for 84 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Tennessee. But as Smart mentioned, Fromm did add seven carries for 20 yards and two touchdowns.
“We have to be more consistent with that,” Smart said. “There are some throws in there where I don’t know what he’s thinking and I don’t know what he’s doing. He shouldn’t do that and he knows that. And he knows he can correct those.”
When Georgia had the game in hand, Eason, who hadn't played since spraining his left knee against Appalachian State, entered and mostly handed the ball off to the running backs. He did attempt one pass, which fell incomplete on a third-and-goal attempt. As Eason's health improves, the Georgia coaches will decide whether to go back to the original starter or to continue leaning on Fromm.
In the meantime, Smart said it was nice to get Eason a few game reps given the Bulldogs were able to roll from the start.
“It was great to get Jacob in there because I thought it was getting the rust off the kid,” Smart said. “We wanted to get him back out there, get him comfortable and get him functioning. He’ll continue to do that at practice.”
