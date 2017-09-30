Georgia steamrolls Tennessee in divisional blowout

It was obvious that Nick Chubb wanted to have a big game.
And while No. 7 Georgia’s rushing attack started slow, it was Chubb who kick-started things in the second quarter with a couple of runs. Chubb first reeled off a 14-yarder that got the offense moving. Then it was a 23-yarder a little later on. When Chubb got the run game going, the rest of Georgia’s offense followed suit in Saturday’s 41-0 win over Tennessee.
Chubb finished the game with 16 carries for 109 yards. If the game were close, Chubb would have gone for more.
Neyland Stadium was the site where Chubb suffered his gruesome knee injury as a sophomore in 2015. Having lost to Tennessee in each of the past two seasons, it was clear this game meant a lot to not only Chubb, but the rest of the Georgia roster.
This game proved too much for Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC) and embattled head coach Butch Jones. The Volunteers never sustained any offensive momentum, which ultimately allowed for Georgia (5-0, 2-0) to wear Tennessee’s defense down. It also gave the Bulldogs their first shutout of the season.
Three who mattered
Chubb: Chubb was Georgia’s workhorse with the yardage total. He was able to do this while averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Chubb had some tough runs and ran like someone who wanted to have a great game at the stadium where his career was halted as a sophomore.
Georgia cornerback Tyrique McGhee: McGhee had the best game of his young career. The Peach County product recorded on an interception on Tennessee’s first offensive play and had a whopping four pass breakups. Tennessee thought it would be a good idea to test the young corner and it turned costly.
Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith: What else can you say about Smith? Once again, it was Smith making timely tackles and leading the defense. He finished the game with 11 tackles.
Turning point
McGhee picked off Quinten Dormady’s pass on the first play from scrimmage. Seriously, it was over then. Tennessee never had a chance in this one, thanks to an offense that has regressed tremendously during the past year.
Observations
Georgia defense dominates: From start to finish, the Georgia defense had the Tennessee offense figured out. For the Volunteers to ever have a chance in this game, they needed to establish the run. That never happened. Dormady had an abysmal day throwing the ball, thanks to the pressure Georgia’s front four placed on him. J.R. Reed brought down an interception, and the Bulldogs recovered two fumbles.
Run, run, run: Georgia’s rushing attack was fantastic from the second quarter on. To think, the Bulldogs only had 7 yards on seven carries through the first 15 minutes. Georgia ended up totaling 294 rushing yards on 22 carries. Georgia’s offensive line was able to lean on the Vols’ defensive front and assert its will as the game went on. Behind Chubb, running back Sony Michel had 64 yards, which included a 21-yard touchdown.
Fromm finishes strong: Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm had his share of early mistakes in this game. He had a ball Tennessee should have picked off. He threw an interception on what appeared to be a rushed throw (on otherwise sound decision-making at the line of scrimmage). But Fromm shook off those mistakes and settled into what was a tough road environment early on. Fromm even showcased the wheels some on two touchdown runs. Fromm’s passing stats took a hit after a near-perfect performance last week, however, with the freshman completing 7 of 15 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Worth mentioning
Eason checks in: Late in the game, quarterback Jacob Eason made his way into the game. This was the first time Eason was able to take a snap since spraining his knee against Appalachian State in the season opener. Eason attempted one pass and it fell incomplete.
Two injuries: Georgia lost defensive tackle Trenton Thompson and linebacker Reggie Carter due to injuries during the game. Thompson suffered an injury to his right knee and was unable to return. Carter was ruled out and had his helmet taken from him, although an official reason was not revealed during the game.
What to make of Tennessee: There were plenty of audible boos from Tennessee fans at various parts of the game. It’s clear that there are plenty who are dissatisfied with the direction of the program. Jones is certainly on the hot seat after this loss. To lose to a divisional rival this handily at home will not sit well with a lot of folks in Knoxville.
What’s next?
Georgia will head back to Tennessee next week, albeit to the state’s capital, to take on Vanderbilt at noon.
