Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Tennessee

Here are five notes and thoughts at the half, with Georgia leading Tennessee 24-0.
Defense is superb again
Tennessee's offense could do much of nothing. That's really the whole reason Georgia has a double-digit lead at the half. The Volunteers haven't been able to run the ball much, with John Kelly totaling only 40 yards on the ground. And Quinten Dormady hasn't been able to throw the ball either.
Dormady missed on just about every chance for a big passing play -- which weren't many. And on Tennessee's first play from scrimmage, cornerback Tyrique McGhee jumped the route and picked the ball off.
Tennessee's offense has been tough to watch all season long and showed again why. Even when the Volunteers' defense came up with an interception, Tennessee gave the ball back, thanks to center Jashon Robertson's snap hitting off his own leg.
Later, Dormady had a receiver deep but underthrew the ball. Deandre Baker was able to break up the pass, with J.R. Reed cleaning it up for an interception.
Georgia's defense has made things incredibly difficult and have put the Volunteers in a terrible position for the second half.
Road environment
While the defense did a great job from the start, it took some time for the offense to follow suit.
The road environment even seemed to affect quarterback Jake Fromm a little early. There were some early misfires, with Fromm completing five of his first nine passes in the first quarter. He also threw an interception on a slant pattern where he did everything right before the throw. He got Georgia into the correct play but rushed the pass to Riley Ridley, which was then picked off.
But as the defense stifled Tennessee, Fromm began to feed off of the momentum a little. He started managing the offense a little better and later had a brilliant check at the line of scrimmage on a D'Andre Swift third down run.
With the Bulldogs leading big, Fromm and the offense should be able to coast in the second half.
Chubb running hard
Georgia running back Nick Chubb got to play more than one snap against Tennessee for the first time since 2014.
While Georgia started slow on the ground -- 7 total carries for 7 yards in the first quarter -- Chubb kept running hard and later reeled off runs of 14 and 23 yards.
Chubb finished the first half with 11 carries on 75 yards. He may not admit it publicly, but it is evident how much this game means to Chubb.
Chubb's sophomore season came to a halt at Neyland Stadium after a devastating knee injury on the first play from scrimmage.
Rotation at guard
Georgia decided to go with a three-man rotation along the interior following Solomon Kindley's ankle injury last week.
Kendall Baker got the start at left guard and Dyshon Sims began the game at right guard. But Sims got some time at left guard as well throughout the first half.
That's definitely good news for Kindley, who appeared to be a great deal of pain when he suffered the injury against Mississippi State. It means Kindley will be able to step back in as a starter sooner rather than later.
Couple of injuries
Georgia saw a couple of defenders leave the Tennessee game with injuries.
Linebacker Reggie Carter had his helmet taken away after a collision where he required assistance on the field. Trenton Thompson was forced to the locker room after what the CBS crew said was a knee injury.
Georgia's defense was still able to execute at a high level without them but the Bulldogs will absolutely need both Carter and Thompson moving forward.
