Georgia hits the field for warm-ups, updates on Eason and Kindley

If pre-game warm-ups are indicative of anything, Dyshon Sims will start Saturday's game against Tennessee at right guard.
Sims began warm-ups with the first team offensive line. Solomon Kindley, who sprained his ankle last week against Mississippi State, is dressed out and warming up but is working with the second unit.
It could be a situation where Kindley rotates in with the offensive line. It could also be a scenario where Kindley is only here to work with the field goal unit, since he doesn't have to explode off the line of scrimmage as drastically compared to the offensive line.
Sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason is also dressed out and going through warm-ups as the No. 2 quarterback. It does appear he will be available if need be. Brice Ramsey is Georgia's third-team quarterback for this game.
Eason has been recovering from a sprained knee suffered in the season opener against Appalachian State. In his absence, quarterback Jake Fromm has started in his place. It is expected for Fromm to start against Tennessee.
