Eason, Kindley make the trip to Tennessee

Jacob Eason and Solomon Kindley both made the trip for Saturday's game against Tennessee.
Eason has been practicing as the second-team quarterback this week as he continues to recover from a sprained knee suffered in the season opener. It is still expected for freshman Jake Fromm to start.
Eason, however, is likely to be available for this game. While Brice Ramsey made the trip, fourth-stringer Stetson Bennett did not. Bennett made the trip to Notre Dame to be Georgia's third quarterback when Eason was ruled out.
Kindley suffered an ankle sprain last Saturday against Mississippi State in the fourth quarter and has only received second-team reps during individual drills. Head coach Kirby Smart was optimistic about Kindley's availability through the week.
If Kindley is unable to play then Dyshon Sims would be expected to start over him.
Of note, Georgia will be without receiver Michael Chigbu as he is not listed on the travel roster.
Notable players to make the trip include freshman receivers Jeremiah Holloman and Trey Blount. Freshman defensive backs Ameer Speed and Mark Webb are also at Neyland Stadium.
Freshman defenders Malik Herring, Nate McBride and Monty Rice came with the team to Tennessee.
Georgia also traveled senior place-kicker David Marvin, to go with place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and punter Cameron Nizialek.
