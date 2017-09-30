Predicting the Georgia-Tennessee game

Here is how The Telegraph's sportswriters see Saturday's game between No. 7 Georgia and Tennessee playing out.
Jason Butt: Tennessee has gotten the best of Georgia over the past two years, which were both games the Bulldogs could have won. The difference this year? Not only does Georgia have more talent but it has a great deal of experience.
Tennessee is also a program surrounded in negativity at the moment, which will show Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Prediction: Georgia 38, Tennessee 10
Bill Shanks: Georgia will take no prisoners in this game Saturday in Knoxville. The Vols are going through a lot, with significant injuries and turmoil around head coach Butch Jones.
Even if Georgia plays its worst game of the season, the Bulldogs should still be able to beat a team that has a limited offensive identity. Tennessee running back John Kelly will be a challenge for Georgia, but the Bulldogs will still win and stay undefeated. Prediction: Georgia 38, Tennessee 13
Jordan Hill: Tennessee has been the thorn in Georgia’s side the last two seasons, but the difference between those Tennessee teams and this year’s squad is the past ones had talent.
Aside from running back John Kelly, this edition of the Tennessee offense is abysmal. Georgia rolls. Prediction: Georgia 30, Tennessee 14
Daniel Shirley: Georgia made a big statement with its blowout win over Mississippi State last week. The Bulldogs can make another one with a road win over the Volunteers with a focused performance. Don't doubt the Bulldogs. Prediction: Georgia 35, Tennessee 10
Brandon Sudge: Kirby Smart has urged for his group to not be complacent by pinpointing many areas of improvement, and it seems as if the players have bought in. It will be a tough challenge for Jake Fromm at Neyland Stadium for a game in which Tennessee is bringing out all of the bells and whistles.
Nevertheless, Georgia's biggest advantage lies in the run game with a solid defense. Tennessee's run defense is not good. The Bulldogs will roll and the concerns of falling flat after a big win will fade. Prediction: Georgia 34, Tennessee 17
