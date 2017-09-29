Chubb is ‘ready’ for return to Neyland Stadium

1:34 Sony Michel talks Tennessee rivalry Pause

2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation

1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions

1:10 Hoffman excited about first day of Mercer practice

0:47 Macon-Bibb Housing Authority director says goodbye after 17 years

1:37 Law firm moves into a renovated Rosewood

1:56 Cold case warms up as 1984 murder victim is identified

3:18 Putting a face to the skull