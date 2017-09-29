Experience a factor in Georgia’s improved run defense

Georgia’s veteran experience is paying off when it comes to defending the run.
The Bulldogs brought back every major contributor in the front seven from last year’s team. Players are familiar with one another and can place trust that each assignment will be taken care of. That’s at least what outside linebacker Davin Bellamy believes when it comes to why Georgia has been able to defend the run at such a high level.
Through four games, Georgia ranks tied for third in the SEC and 18th nationally in run defense, allowing 97.5 rushing yards per game.
“I just think it comes from everybody being a year older,” Bellamy said. “The game slows down for you. We’ve been playing with each other with this same group of guys for three years now. We know how to play off each other. We’re just real comfortable with each other out there.”
With Tennessee up Saturday, Georgia will face talented running back John Kelly, who is averaging 112.5 rushing yards per game. Head coach Kirby Smart believes Kelly poses a challenge as one of the better backs the Bulldogs will face all season.
But so far, Georgia has shut down each opponent’s top back. Appalachian State’s Jalin Moore was held to 38 yards. Notre Dame’s Josh Adams, who has averaged 148.7 rushing yards in his other three games, was limited to 53 yards against the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State’s Aeris Williams was averaging 112 rushing yards per game before Georgia kept him to only 24 in last week’s win. Georgia defensive tackle John Atkins said a lot of this success has to do with the kind of running backs his unit has to face during practice.
While a scout team helps both units become familiar with the opponent, the first-team offense and defense will face off against one another at practice to simulate quality competition. Atkins noted that having to tackle Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield has helped prepare the defense for the backs it has faced so far.
“It’s good on good, going against our offense,” Atkins said. “We’ve got some great backs. If we can tackle the great backs, we can tackle anybody.”
While Georgia has only played four games so far, the 97.5-yard average is on track for an upgrade over recent seasons. The last time the Bulldogs were close to that mark for a full season was in 2011 — with the defense allowing only 101.2 rushing yards per game. Georgia’s defense hasn’t posted a year-end season average of under 100 rushing yards since 1985.
“I know what Aaron Davis is going to do out there,” Bellamy said. “I know what Natrez Patrick is going to do. And vice versa. I think it’s how comfortable we are with each other.”
