Georgia-Tennessee game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between No. 7 Georgia and Tennessee.
Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m.
TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 137/190
Streaming: CBSSports.com
Weather: For those traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-60s around kickoff. The day will be sunny, however, with a wind reaching roughly 6 mph.
Betting line: Georgia -7
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Tennessee coaches: Head coach Butch Jones, offensive coordinator Larry Scott, defensive coordinator Bob Shoop, special teams coordinator Charlton Warren.
Series history: It has been a fairly even rivalry over the years, with the Volunteers holding a slight 23-21-2 all-time advantage.
Last meeting: Georgia lost to Tennessee in a heart-breaker last season, with Joshua Dobbs tossing a 43-yard desperation touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings as time expired.
Georgia's season thus far: Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) has looked the part of being the SEC East favorite. The Bulldogs already have what does appear to be an impressive win over Notre Dame, which has blown out each of its other opponents. Georgia is also coming off of a 31-3 beatdown of Mississippi State, just one week after the SEC West Bulldogs blew out LSU.
Tennessee’s season thus far: Tennessee (3-1, 0-1) is a desperation touchdown pass away from being undefeated. Against Florida, the Volunteers inexplicably allowed for quarterback Feleipe Franks to heave a 63-yard touchdown to Tyrie Cleveland as time expired. The Volunteers followed that loss up with a lethargic win over Massachusetts.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, RB Sony Michel, QB Jake Fromm, WR Terry Godwin
Georgia’s key defensive players: DL Trent Thompson, ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Lorenzo Carter, OLB Davin Bellamy
Tennessee’s key offensive players: RB John Kelly, WR Marquez Callaway, WR Brandon Johnson, QB Quinten Dormady,
Tennessee’s key defensive players: LB Daniel Bituli, DB Nigel Warrior, LB Colton Jumper, DB Rashaan Gaulden
The key for Georgia: If Georgia can stop Kelly and the Tennessee run game, it should be in good hands when the fourth quarter arrives. Tennessee hasn’t shown much outside of Callaway in the passing game, and that, like any team, will be predicated on whether the Volunteers can run the ball or not. On offense, Georgia has to keep its mistakes at a minimum. This is the kind of game where self-inflicted miscues could keep the opposition around longer than it should be. If Georgia can get out to an early lead and play a clean game, it very well could be coming home to Athens with a 5-0 record.
The key for Tennessee: Tennessee has to win the turnover battle to win this game. The Volunteers do not match the talent Georgia has on its roster and Georgia’s pass rushers should make it difficult for Dormady. No one has had great success running the ball on the Bulldogs either. Therefore, Tennessee must turn Georgia over and capitalize with some touchdowns. If that happens, the Volunteers could be in the mix once the fourth quarter comes around.
What a win means for Georgia: Georgia hasn’t been 5-0 since 2012. So, yeah, that would be a big deal.
What a win means for Tennessee: A lot of negativity is surrounding the Tennessee program. A win over Georgia would be huge for Jones and his staff, to at least change the narrative of what has been a dysfunctional start to the Volunteers’ season.
