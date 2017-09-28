More Videos

  McGhee talks how versatility has prepared him

    Georgia cornerback Tyrique McGhee spoke to reporters about how being a versatile cornerback has prepared him for playing time.

Georgia cornerback Tyrique McGhee spoke to reporters about how being a versatile cornerback has prepared him for playing time.
Georgia cornerback Tyrique McGhee spoke to reporters about how being a versatile cornerback has prepared him for playing time. jbutt@macon.com

UGA Football

Smart: Peach County has 'one of the most physical practices I've ever seen'

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 28, 2017 2:44 PM

ATHENS

Georgia coaches and teammates alike have praised cornerback Tyrique McGhee for his toughness and physical style of football.

So where exactly did he learn how to play the game that way?

Look no further than his high school days at Peach County, which is led by head coach Chad Campbell. McGhee was a star at Peach County but never shied away from contact in practice. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has attended Peach County practices in the pasts and repeatedly has stated how physical they are.

That, Smart seems to believe, is why McGhee has shown his brand of tenacity since arriving to Georgia a year ago.

“I want to say Peach County is one of the most physical practices I’ve ever seen,” Smart said. “When I go watch them practice it’s like the Oklahoma drill – they will hit you, they will hat you up.”

McGhee has compiled 11 tackles in four games this season, having seen plenty of playing time in the secondary thus far as a sophomore.

McGhee said Campbell runs his high school program in a manner that gets his players ready for college. Georgia has a Peach County prospect in the pipeline in wide receiver Kearis Jackson, who gave his pledge to the Bulldogs on Aug. 19. 

“Good ole Peach County. Coach Campbell, I feel like he prepares guys the right way as far as getting ready for the next level,” McGhee said. “Any of those guys coming up in the upcoming classes, they’ll be ready for the college level because I feel like for me, personally, I’m not big in stature but the physical practices prepared me definitely for ball up here.”

McGhee arrived at Georgia with the basics of how to play defense at the college level. But McGhee wanted to acknowledge the Georgia defensive coaching staff for what it has done to further his development.

“I just always had a knack for the ball and being physical,” McGhee said. “I would definitely give some of the credit to Coach Campbell back at Peach County. I also learned to be a better tackler at Georgia. There’s always room to get better and Coach Smart gets on me every day.”

