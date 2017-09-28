Smart: Peach County has 'one of the most physical practices I've ever seen'

More Videos 2:09 Kendall Baker on emerging as a starter Pause 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:47 McGhee talks how versatility has prepared him 1:56 Cold case warms up as 1984 murder victim is identified 1:28 Nutcracker cast gets fitted after auditions 0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 0:34 Masked men grab cash register, flee Macon gas mart 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 2:03 Wims on Eason at practice: 'It's nice to see a smile on his face' 0:49 New Macon company throws barbecue for first responders Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

McGhee talks how versatility has prepared him Georgia cornerback Tyrique McGhee spoke to reporters about how being a versatile cornerback has prepared him for playing time. Georgia cornerback Tyrique McGhee spoke to reporters about how being a versatile cornerback has prepared him for playing time. jbutt@macon.com

Georgia cornerback Tyrique McGhee spoke to reporters about how being a versatile cornerback has prepared him for playing time. jbutt@macon.com