Georgia adds non-conference opponent to 2021 schedule

Georgia and UAB have scheduled a game between each other for the 2021 season.
UAB announced that a deal had been reached, although terms were not announced. The game will take place in Athens on Sept. 11, 2021 and is Georgia’s second non-conference game scheduled for that season.
The other is the annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech.
While Georgia and UAB are fairly close in proximity, the two programs have only met twice. The last meeting came on Sept. 16, 2006, with Georgia winning 34-0. The other meeting, on Oct. 23, 20003, was much closer, with the Bulldogs narrowly escaping with a 16-13 win.
“Playing at the University Georgia is an incredible opportunity for our team,” UAB athletics director Mark Ingram said in a statement. “It’s also close in proximity to UAB so that our loyal fans can more easily travel to see the Blazers play. We want to put together a schedule that creates excitement as our momentum in Birmingham continues to reach new heights, and playing at Georgia helps us do exactly that.”
While Georgia and UAB have only played twice before, there is a more recent link between the two programs.
When UAB briefly shut down its football program, linebacker Jake Ganus transferred from the Blazers to Georgia for his final season of college eligibility in 2015. The move proved valuable for Georgia as Ganus ended up leading the team in tackles with 102 tackles.
