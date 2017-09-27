Georgia readies for road test at raucous Neyland Stadium

It is unlikely Tennessee fans will sell their tickets and turn Neyland Stadium red.
Rather, the Volunteers are making Saturday’s clash between division rivals a special occasion. Returning are the smokey gray uniforms for the third consecutive Georgia-Tennessee game in Knoxville, and entering is the once-per-year tradition of “Checker Neyland.”
With 21,660 more seats than Georgia’s first away game at Notre Dame and an SEC-type atmosphere awaiting, Saturday’s trip to Neyland Stadium will serve as the Bulldogs’ first true road test.
“It’s loud, loud, loud,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They’re right on top of you, and they’ve got two people in every one seat. It’s tough.”
Georgia’s defense is laden with veterans and have experienced the uniqueness of Neyland Stadium.
For the offense, it’s a different narrative as many contributors have yet to make the trip to Knoxville. Most notably is freshman quarterback Jake Fromm, who is expected to start once more as Jacob Eason (knee) continues to recover.
Fromm is tasked with leading his team to a 5-0 record in front of 102,455 fans — with most clad in orange and white. Tennessee has a 3-1 record, with three of those contests decided by one possession.
Regardless of previous performances by either team, most games in this rivalry have proven to be nail-biters. Tennessee leads the series 23-21-2.
“Their fans are just as pumped up and ready to go like ours,” outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said. “It’s 100,000-plus, and once momentum gets going in that place, you can definitely feel it on the away side. The fans are so close to the benches, so that adds another aspect to it.”
But Georgia prepares for the aura of a conference game by using crowd noise and silent cadences at the line-of-scrimmage.
“Any game on the road is difficult, so you have to attack it in practice,” fifth-year senior John Atkins said. “By the time the game comes, you’ll be used to it.”
The latest chapter of the rivalry involved Tennessee celebrating on the Sanford Stadium turf after Jauan Jennings hauled in a long touchdown pass at the buzzer for a 34-31 win after Georgia had held the lead for most of the game.
That play drew national attention, and Georgia players continue to see it played a year later. Therefore, both Bulldogs and Volunteers alike relish for the opportunity to meet once more.
“There is a little oomph to this game,” Bellamy said. “It’s no lie that we did lose in a heartbreaking way, and we definitely want to come out and put up a better performance. We gave up 30 points, and we really felt terrible after that loss. That feeling doesn’t go away until you win.”
The real test may come in how Georgia follows up a 31-3 rout of nationally ranked Mississippi State. Georgia is ranked seventh in The Associated Press poll this week.
Georgia’s coaching staff has had conversations with players on the importance of consistency.
“This is an older group, so we’ve had the games where we’ve been up, then came in the next game and been disappointed,” Bellamy said. “With 10 juniors and seniors on this defense, we know how this goes. You have to keep getting better, and maturity helps out a lot.”
Georgia’s past two trips to Knoxville — one win, one loss — have not been easy. In each contest, key contributors have suffered season-ending injuries. In 2015, Nick Chubb suffered a torn PCL, MCL and LCL on the first play from scrimmage. In 2016, he only had a 3-yard rush against the Volunteers.
“Yeah, I’m ready for it,” Chubb said.
