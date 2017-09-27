Solomon Kindley re-injured his ankle during Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
Eason, Kindley still practicing with Tennessee game upcoming

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 27, 2017 4:30 PM

ATHENS

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley was once again practicing with his position group for the third consecutive day.

Kindley was also still with the second team. It remains unknown whether Kindley, who suffered a sprained ankle that he sustained previously, will be able to play in Saturday's game against Tennessee.

Head coach Kirby Smart was optimistic about the possibility of Kindley being able to play Tuesday, although nothing changed during the media viewing period of Wednesday's practice.

With Kindley on the second unit, Dyshon Sims was working as the first-team right guard during individual drills. With three days before kickoff, it still remains a chance that Kindley, who has been sporting a brace around his right ankle, could be ready to play.

Meanwhile, it was the same plan for quarterback Jacob Eason. He was once again with the second team while freshman quarterback Jake Fromm took first-team reps. Eason continues to show improvement in his mobility, evidenced by his ability to cut during a zone-read drill.

Eason sprained his knee during Georgia's season opener against Appalachian State and has missed the three subsequent games. Fromm is considered the favorite to start Saturday against Tennessee with Eason still recovering from the injury.

