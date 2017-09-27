As Eason's health improves, he is also 'mentally catching up to the speed of the game'

Three days into preparing for Tennessee, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart remains hopeful that quarterback Jacob Eason will be available for Saturday's game.
Eason is recovering from a sprained knee suffered in Georgia's season opener against Appalachian State. Eason has missed the past three games but did return to practice in a limited fashion last week. Eason has done more this week, with Smart detailing further what he has been able to accomplish in practice.
“He’s improving. He’s gotten better with each day,” Smart said on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “He did a nice job (Tuesday) of being able to move around some in the pocket. We did some drills with him and had some rushes for him to move around.”
Compared to last week when operating his drops, Eason has been far more agile. Still sporting a brace over his left knee, Eason has been able to move through drills faster and is stepping into his throws with more force.
In Eason's absence, freshman quarterback Jake Fromm has filled in as a starter. Fromm has thrown for 650 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception over the four games he has appeared in.
Eason was working as the No. 2 quarterback in Georgia's first two practices this week, which would signal that Fromm, at least as of right now, is still the likely starter against Tennessee. But if Fromm continues to play well as Eason's knee strengthens, Smart will continue to field questions about which quarterback will start.
In the meantime, Smart said he is focused on Eason's knee getting back to full strength.
“He’s improving day to day and mentally catching up to the speed of the game,” Smart said. “It’s different when you go three to four weeks without taking a snap. You start catching up on that and we certainly hope to have him ready to go.”
