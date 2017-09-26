Smart: Eason is getting 'closer' to returning

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said quarterback Jacob Eason has showed improvement on the practice field compared to the past few days.
Eason is still recovering from a sprained left knee suffered in the season opener against Appalachian State. Eason returned as the third-string quarterback a week ago but has been spotted running as the No. 2 quarterback this week. Smart described Eason as "day to day" as far as his availability for Saturday's game against Tennessee.
"He did do much better (Tuesday) I thought," Smart said. "I got to see him in the 7-on-7 periods and some of the early periods in practice. He looks much better than he did last week."
During the media viewing periods of practice, Eason appeared to be moving better through his drops. It remains unknown if Eason has been cleared to play against the Volunteers.
With freshman quarterback Jake Fromm taking the first-team reps in practice, he is the expected starter for Saturday's game.
But with Eason showing improvement with his mobility, there could be a chance that he enters Saturday's game as a backup.
"He’s moved around and escaped some," Smart said. "Even (Monday), he took reps and a couple of times the D-line broke through and he was able to get away and move and be comfortable. He’s much closer to being able to play."
