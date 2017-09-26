Solomon Kindley re-injured his ankle during Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
Solomon Kindley re-injured his ankle during Saturday's game against Mississippi State. Mike Stewart AP
Solomon Kindley re-injured his ankle during Saturday's game against Mississippi State. Mike Stewart AP

UGA Football

Smart on Kindley's status: 'We think he's going to be OK'

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 26, 2017 7:41 PM

ATHENS

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart appeared optimistic about offensive lineman Solomon Kindley's outlook for Saturday's game against Tennessee.

Kindley, Georgia's starting right guard, was seen working with the second team during individual drills. Smart said Kindley did not participate with the first-team offensive line when the offense and defense squared off against one another.

Even so, Smart thinks Kindley has a good chance to be available when Saturday's game kicks off.

"We think he's going to be OK," Smart said. "But we just don’t want to put him with the ones right now because they go against a little bigger guys."

Smart said Kindley did some work with the scout team instead on Tuesday instead. Kindley sprained the same ankle he previously injured early in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State.

"We hope he’ll be all right," Smart said. "I’ll know more after I watch this tape."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory
Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some 0:52

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some
Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman 1:08

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman

View More Video