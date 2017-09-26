Smart on Kindley's status: 'We think he's going to be OK'

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart appeared optimistic about offensive lineman Solomon Kindley's outlook for Saturday's game against Tennessee.
Kindley, Georgia's starting right guard, was seen working with the second team during individual drills. Smart said Kindley did not participate with the first-team offensive line when the offense and defense squared off against one another.
Even so, Smart thinks Kindley has a good chance to be available when Saturday's game kicks off.
"We think he's going to be OK," Smart said. "But we just don’t want to put him with the ones right now because they go against a little bigger guys."
Smart said Kindley did some work with the scout team instead on Tuesday instead. Kindley sprained the same ankle he previously injured early in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State.
"We hope he’ll be all right," Smart said. "I’ll know more after I watch this tape."
Comments