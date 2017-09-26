Practice notes: Game prep for Tennessee, latest on Eason and Kindley

Georgia's defensive backs squared against one another and met at the point of contact. Suddenly, one of the defensive backs went low for a cut block.
It was on the other defensive back to fight the low block off and still pursue forward through the drill.
And while practicing this individual drill, head coach Kirby Smart was in hanging around barking at his secondary.
"No. 25 will cut you," Smart kept telling them.
No. 25 is in reference to Tennessee receiver Josh Smith, who Smart wanted his unit to know is effective at cut blocking in the run game. This is the second consecutive week the defensive backs have worked on fighting off cut blocks during the individual period, with Georgia knowing that it would have to do such a thing in last Saturday's win over Mississippi State.
Georgia was able to hold Mississippi State to 177 rushing yards, which was well below its average heading into the game. The Bulldogs will hope to do the same against Tennessee, a team happens to be ninth in the conference at 156.5 rushing yards per game.
Injury update
For the second consecutive day, Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason was seen working as the No. 2 quarterback. He also is moving a lot better this week compared to last week. During his drops, Eason's left leg, which has a brace protecting the sprained knee, is moving a lot faster. He also looked better stepping into his throws.
Given that Eason is taking the No. 2 reps, his chances of being cleared, at least for an emergency quarterback role, appear to be rising. It still remains to be seen if he's good to go for the game.
Offensive lineman Solomon Kindley was working with the second team during individual drills. Kindley sprained his right ankle and was seen wearing a brace over it during practice. With Kindley taking second-team reps, senior Dyshon Sims was with the first unit.
Comments