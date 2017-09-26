Smart recognizes entire offensive line with weekly award

Following Georgia's 31-3 win over Mississippi State, head coach Kirby Smart was asked who he would give a game ball to if given the opportunity.
His response was the entire offensive line.
While it wasn't a game ball, Smart did recognize all five starting offensive linemen as UGA players of the week Tuesday morning.
Isaiah Wynn, Kendall Baker, Lamont Gaillard, Solomon Kindley and Andrew Thomas were among the 11 players to receive player of the week honors.
The other six were quarterback Jake Fromm (9-of-12 passing, 201 yards, two touchdowns), cornerback Deandre Baker (seven tackles, two pass breakups, one interception), linebacker Roquan Smith (eight tackles), defensive back Aaron Davis (six tackles), place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (6 of 6 on touchbacks, 49-yard field goal) and punter Cameron Nizialek (four punts, 45.5-yard average, long of 54).
Game 4 players of the week! #ATD pic.twitter.com/v8QBVFH6j7— Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) September 26, 2017
Smart's inclusion of the offensive line came after taking objection to a reporter's question last Tuesday about how the unit was grading among the coaching staff.
Following the Mississippi State win, Smart said he would give a game ball to the offensive line, while joking that it would be "in honor of" the reporter who asked the question.
"That is the often-criticized group," Smart said. "They played hard, they played physical."
