Georgia's depth at running back proves valuable

Sony Michel has been able to let his sprained ankle heal over the past two weeks without any worry about his position group.
Over the past two weeks, Michel sat against Samford and saw only seven carries against Mississippi State. It's not that Michel couldn't have taken a larger workload either. It's that Georgia, once again, is deep at running back. The numbers at the position have allowed for Michel to let his ankle properly heal without further aggravating it.
With Michel limited last Saturday, freshman D'Andre Swift carried the ball 10 times for 69 yards. Brian Herrien toted the ball nine times for 21 yards as well.
With Michel totaling 32 yards, to go with Nick Chubb's 15 carries for 81 yards, Georgia's backs combined for 203 yards on the ground.
Having that kind of depth has big benefits for a player coming off an injury.
"It was probably a coaches' decision," Michel said. "I don't think I needed more carries to help this team. The coaches probably felt I got enough for the game."
Michel will likely play a bigger role in Saturday's game against Tennessee as his ankle continues to improve. But whether players are banged up or not, head coach Kirby Smart appears ready to rotate multiple runners on offense as opposed to relying on a feature back, or even a tandem.
Through four games, Georgia's rushing offense ranks fourth in the SEC at 223.3 yards per game. It has run for over 200 yards in three of its four outings.
With how Swift, Herrien and Elijah Holyfield have performed to start the year, Smart said he wants to continue finding ways to get them involved offensively.
“I think anytime you have the running backs we have, you do have to find ways to get them the ball," Smart said. "Some of them are better in some ways than others, and we leave that to the opponents and you guys to figure out what that is. But each one of our guys is probably a little better at something than the other one."
Comments