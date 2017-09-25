Georgia welcomes back Parrish to confident, improving secondary

Malkom Parrish was having one of the best preseasons of anyone on Georgia’s roster.
Whether it be practice effort, toughness or willingness to make contact with his offensive teammaates, the junior defensive back had it. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was excited for his senior cornerback to continue in his starting role for the third straight season.
But then a setback came as Parrish injured his foot in a practice and required surgery. It was a loss that “hurt” Smart as a coach, and he was forced to adjust while one of his upperclassmen was sidelined with an original two- to four-week timetable.
Parrish made the best out of the circumstance, despite being forced to start the season by jogging out to the Sanford Stadium turf in a jersey and sweatpants.
“He hasn’t complained once and has been in every meeting since,” Smart said. “He’s out there cheering guys on, coaching the younger guys. It’s great to get his spirit and energy back.”
Then the fourth week came, and Parrish had been cleared, not yet 100 percent but ready to take the field in his team’s SEC opener.
“ ‘I’ll go and give you all I got, Coach,’ ” Smart said Parrish said prior to Saturday’s 31-3 victory over Mississippi State.
Parrish contributed sparingly in Georgia’s secondary — only seeing action in select formations. He was limited throughout preparation for Mississippi State as he began to receive 30 to40 percent of a normal practice workload Tuesday and saw it gradually increase.
Parrish is now back in the fold and joining cornerbacks Aaron Davis, Tyrique McGhee and DeAndre Baker — all who have filled in sufficiently during the absence. Georgia’s pass defense currently ranks 16th nationally by allowing 172 yards per game. Now, the addition of the long-time starter only enhances depth and brings experience for the Bulldogs.
“He’s been someone that will work hard,” Davis said. “He will bust his tail to do whatever he can to get on the playing field. When he does, he has been playing very well for quite some time. He’s tough, and we say he’s one of the toughest dudes on the team. Anytime that he puts himself out on the field, we know we will get everything we can from him.”
Defensive coordinator Mel Tucker’s defensive unit ranks among the nation’s best through four games, and it will only be bolstered. Georgia’s first team only has allowed two touchdowns. Tucker’s philosophy in his second season with the Bulldogs hasn’t changed, and Smart believes the players began to buy in on his message a year ago.
And Georgia’s improvements also can be attributed to development of younger players and work of other defensive units.
“I certainly think pressure and lost-yardage plays has helped (force) the quarterback to make a quicker decision,” Smart said. “The play of Lorenzo (Carter), Davin (Bellamy) and the guys up front do have an effect on the back end.”
Even after Georgia’s rout of Mississippi State, Smart has warned against the players being complacent. The Bulldogs head to Neyland Stadium on Saturday to face Tennessee and a talented wide receiver corps led by sophomore Marquez Callaway, a former Warner Robins standout.
Georgia got past one obstacle against Mississippi State as it recorded its first two interceptions but more could be had.
“We’ve left a lot of plays out there as far as turnovers,” Davis said. “I feel like I dropped two interceptions, and (safety) J.R. (Reed) felt like he should’ve gotten his hands on a few. We can definitely pull more turnovers and help the defense out.”
Reed spent 2016 on the scout team as a transfer from Tulsa, and he has emerged as one of Georgia’s biggest defensive contributors at the safety and star positions.
“Our defense is real now,” Reed said. “There’s a new culture around, and you can feel it in the locker room. New guys and leaders, we’re doing things different. It brings confidence around the whole team.”
Comments