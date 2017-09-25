More Videos

    Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta spoke about his touchdown catch against Mississippi State.

UGA Football

Fromm earns SEC honor following performance against Mississippi State

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 25, 2017 2:46 PM

ATHENS

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was named the SEC freshman of the week following his performance in Saturday's 31-3 win over Mississippi State.

Fromm began his evening with a 59-yard touchdown pass to receiver Terry Godwin on a flea flicker. His game ended 9-of-12 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns. The other scoring toss was a 41-yard strike to tight end Isaac Nauta, who ran free down the seam on a play-action pass.

Fromm began the game 8-of-8 passing for 160 yards. His first incompletion came on a throwaway with nobody open. His other two incomplete passes were well-thrown balls dropped by receivers.

Fromm has started Georgia's past three games after entering the year as Georgia's backup quarterback. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason suffered a sprained knee on the third drive in the season opener against Appalachian State, which forced Fromm into the game.

Fromm has since completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 650 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.

Head coach Kirby Smart left the door open for Eason to return against Tennessee, with a lot of it having to do with how he is able to practice throughout the upcoming week.

