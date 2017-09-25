Georgia-Vanderbilt kickoff time announced

Georgia will get its first early start of the season when it travels to Vanderbilt on Oct. 7.
The Bulldogs and the Commodores will kick their game off at noon at Vanderbilt Stadium. The game will be broadcast by ESPN, ESPN2 or the SEC Network. That will be determined after the Sept. 30 slate of games are played.
Vanderbilt defeated Georgia 17-16 a year ago at Sanford Stadium, which gave the Commodores two wins over the Bulldogs in the past four years.
In 77 meetings, Georgia leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt 55-20-2.
Comments