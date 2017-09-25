Smart offers latest on Kindley's ankle injury

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is still in wait-and-see mode with offensive guard Solomon Kindley's injury status.
Kindley suffered a sprained ankle in Georgia's 31-3 win over Mississippi State, which is the same injury he had near the end of the preseason. Kindley was forced to exit the game and needed to be carted to the locker room.
After the game, Smart said X-rays were negative on the ankle.
Kindley became Georgia's starting right guard during spring practice and has held the job since. When Kindley left the Mississippi State game, Dyshon Sims stepped in to replace him.
Smart said he would know more about Kindley following Monday's practice.
