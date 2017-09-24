Georgia's secondary steps up in win over Mississippi State

Georgia’s defensive plan against Mississippi State revolved around containing dual-threat quarterback Nick Fitzgerald within the pocket. Make him beat us throwing the ball, the defense thought.
Naturally, the scheme would only work if Georgia’s secondary played well.
“Those guys, they stepped up big time,” outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said.
In Georgia’s 31-3 trouncing of Mississippi State, Fitzgerald finished with 83 yards on 14-of-29 passing. Mississippi State’s offense was never able to settle into a rhythm. Of Georgia’s top-four tacklers, three — J.R. Reed, Deandre Baker and Aaron Davis — were defensive backs.
Georgia’s strategy worked, and midway through the third quarter, Baker corralled the team’s first interception of the season.
Mississippi State, at the time trailing 21-3, had driven to Georgia’s 42-yard line. On second-and-7, Baker noticed Fitzgerald staring down his intended target. Baker broke on the ball, intercepted the pass and returned it to the 50-yard line. Georgia took a 28-3 lead on the following possession.
Baker’s interception was the highlight of an effective night for the junior, who finished with two pass breakups. In his news conference after the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he thought Baker had played well.
“It felt good for me to get the first (interception),” Baker said. “But I'd just like to thank my guys up front for getting the rush on the quarterback, make him make a bad throw.”
The next time Mississippi State had the ball, Georgia again intercepted Fitzgerald.
Two plays into the possession, Fitzgerald threw over the middle toward receiver Keith Mixon. Reed lowered his shoulder into Mixon when the ball arrived. The ball shot into the air. Dominick Sanders raced to his right and caught the ball.
Through three games, Georgia had been unable to finish off multiple chances at interceptions. Inside the secondary’s meeting room, Reed said there was a feeling that would change this week.
About a full quarter after Baker’s interception, on Mississippi State’s final drive with its first team offense, Georgia’s secondary was challenged for the final time on Saturday night. With its offense at the 11-yard line, Mississippi State attempted three straight passes.
On second down, Reed knocked a ball away. Tyrique McGhee did the same thing the following play. On fourth down, Georgia’s secondary left no receiver open. Fitzgerald’s pass was called uncatchable, negating a pass interference call on Malkom Parrish.
Inside Georgia’s locker room after the game, Smart took a brief moment to recognize Sanders. It was not the focus of the postgame locker room, but with his interception, the 13th of his career, Sanders tied Smart and others for fifth on Georgia’s all-time list.
“I try to give all the guys an award or accolade after the game,” Smart said. “I felt it was valuable to him and Dom's confidence. … It had nothing to do with me, I promise you that.”
The team applauded Sanders, who humbly accepted the praise, Baker said, and thanked his teammates. At the end of the night, it was a moment of recognition for one member of a secondary that stepped up when the game plan needed it to.
