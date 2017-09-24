Chubb runs free out of the wildcat

Georgia went back to a formation that has seen little success, but with one wrinkle.
Rather than Sony Michel readying to take the snap, a different backfield weapon took the direct snap in the wildcat.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb found his hole, burst up the left sideline for 28 yards and found the end zone without being touched. It was that final swing of momentum that gave Georgia a three-score lead; leaving any doubt in a 31-3 conference-opening win over Mississippi State.
“It was a huge hole, and everyone blocked well,” Chubb said. “It couldn’t have been blocked any better. Anyone could’ve ran through that hole.”
Chubb recalled taking direct snaps in the past, but this was the first that he had sprung for a touchdown. A big key in allowing the senior to cross the pylon was the work of those in front of him -- blocking efforts by fullback Christian Payne and Isaiah Wynn led the way.
But it was the interior block from a reserve receiver, whom Bulldogs’ head coach Kirby Smart once again said doesn’t receive enough credit, despite recently being commended for his special teams coverage.
“Jayson Stanley takes a guy, earholes him and knocks him five yards the other way,” Smart said. “He had a big time block on that play, and so did Isaiah Wynn. It was just like we practiced and preached.”
Chubb lined up in the wildcat formation once more in the game’s latter stages, and collected a 3-yard rush. It only took one successful try for offensive coordinator Jim Chaney to find confidence in a call that has caught the ire of the fanbase.
The use of Chubb in the wildcat wasn’t the only offensive secret that Chaney unveiled in Saturday’s victory. To open the game, a 59-yard connection from Jake Fromm to Terry Godwin on a flea flicker also resulted in a touchdown.
Georgia openly showed its use of the wildcat formation during the media period of preseason practice and in early-season games, but featured Michel.
“That was a designed play by Jim, and he said he thought it would work,” Smart said. “He had a good play call there and it was really aggressive. Good call, good design and good execution. When you get all three of those, you have a good chance.”
Added Chaney as he walked out of the coaches’ box after the final buzzer: “That’s good (stuff). Good (stuff).”
Despite yet showing ability to throw out of the formation, the Bulldogs’ believe it can set the opposition off balance when No. 27 stands in the shotgun.
“Anytime Chubb has the ball, hopefully something good is going to happen,” said Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta, who hauled in a 41-yard pass for his first touchdown of the season. “He ran the ball well all night. That’s one of those formations where when he has the ball, you know he’s going to take it. He did a good job, and I was happy for you.”
On the night, Chubb finished with 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He was one of four running backs to receive a carry in the victory.
Georgia finished with 203 rushing yards, which marks the third time it has eclipsed the 200-yard mark this season. In addition, the Bulldogs found balance in their offensive attack with 201 passing yards to complement the ground attack.
“It’s everybody getting the ball and running downhill,” Chubb said. “Everyone was physical and running hard. Balance is pretty much always the game plan. We take what they give. ”
Comments