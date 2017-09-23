Solomon Kindley re-injured his ankle during Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
Injury update on offensive lineman Solomon Kindley

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 23, 2017 11:33 PM

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley suffered a sprained ankle during Georgia's 31-3 win over Mississippi State.

Kindley sprained the same ankle he injured in the preseason, which kept him limited in Georgia's first two games against Appalachian State and Notre Dame.

As of now, Smart isn't sure of the severity of the injury.

"He has a sprained ankle, the same way it was," Smart said. "I don't know how severe it is. X-rays are negative."

When Kindley exited the game in the fourth quarter, senior Dyshon Sims filled in for him in the fourth quarter.

