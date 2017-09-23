Injury update on offensive lineman Solomon Kindley

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley suffered a sprained ankle during Georgia's 31-3 win over Mississippi State.
Kindley sprained the same ankle he injured in the preseason, which kept him limited in Georgia's first two games against Appalachian State and Notre Dame.
As of now, Smart isn't sure of the severity of the injury.
"He has a sprained ankle, the same way it was," Smart said. "I don't know how severe it is. X-rays are negative."
When Kindley exited the game in the fourth quarter, senior Dyshon Sims filled in for him in the fourth quarter.
