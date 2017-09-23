Terry Godwin caught a 59-yard pass on Georgia's first offensive play.
UGA Football

Watch Jake Fromm's flea flicker touchdown throw to Terry Godwin

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 23, 2017 8:45 PM

ATHENS

It sure looked like Georgia was about to open Saturday's game against Mississippi State with a run.

Georgia opened its first offensive possession out of the I-formation, with quarterback Jake Fromm taking the snap and handing the ball off to running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb then pitched the ball back to Fromm, who launched a deep throw to receiver Terry Godwin, who was wide open on the play. The pass was perfect and Godwin took it the distance for 59 yards.

Watch the play below, courtesy of a tweet from the ESPN College Football account.

The play gave Georgia an early 7-0 lead, with the SEC East Bulldogs holding a 14-3 halftime lead over Mississippi State.

