Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Mississippi State

More Videos 1:11 Everybody thinks their Dawg's a winner Pause 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:20 Lorenzo Carter talks versatility on defense 1:18 Roquan Smith on the challenege MSU's Nick Fitzgerald presents 0:50 Sell-out crowd in town for 25th annual Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association festival 2:01 Warner Robins couple gets engaged during live tiger show 2:10 'I love helping people,' Lake Tobesofkee shooter says while asking for lesser sentence 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:26 Large distribution center possibly for Amazon 0:28 Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Everybody thinks their Dawg's a winner Mississippi State Bulldogs (in maroon) face the Georgia Bulldogs (red and black) in Athens. Mississippi State Bulldogs (in maroon) face the Georgia Bulldogs (red and black) in Athens. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

Mississippi State Bulldogs (in maroon) face the Georgia Bulldogs (red and black) in Athens. Beau Cabell The Telegraph