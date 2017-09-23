Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Mississippi State

Here are five notes and thoughts at the half, with Georgia leading Mississippi State 14-3.
That first play from scrimmage
After its defense forced a three-and-out, Georgia lined up in the I-formation in what appeared to be an obvious running play. After all, last week against Samford, quarterback Jake Fromm didn't attempt one pass from under center and only did so once against Notre Dame.
Mississippi State's defense easily thought a run was coming as a result.
Fromm handed the ball off to running back Nick Chubb, who then pitched the ball back to the freshman quarterback. Mississippi State's defense sold out on the run and Georgia's offensive line pass protected as well as anyone could have asked.
This left receiver Terry Godwin wide open down the middle of the field. Fromm stepped into his throw and put the ball on the money for his target to take 59 yards to the end zone. Sanford Stadium erupted and Georgia set an early tone for the game with that play.
The last two games set that first play up. Not that Georgia planned things to happen that way. But given the fact the tendency for Georgia under center was to run the ball, it caught Mississippi State off guard for a deep shot to take place on that play.
Credit offensive coordinator Jim Chaney with that play call because it was well crafted and thought out. And the offense for executing the play to perfection.
Fromm's hot start
That first play wasn't close to being the only great thing Fromm did to start Georgia's game against Mississippi State.
Fromm was on fire to start the game. He completed his first eight passes of the game to the tune of 160 yards. Each pass was on target with receivers running free a lot of times. It was a good game plan to open the game up with Fromm throwing the ball, since Mississippi State would be keying on the run at the start.
After jumping out to a 14-0 lead and possessing all of the momentum, Georgia got a little too conservative in its play-calling. To get its offense rolling the way it was, it will need to open things up fro Fromm. He had way too much success against this Mississippi State secondary to not use him.
Fitzgerald a different animal
When Georgia went against Notre Dame, quarterback Brandon Wimbush was unable to get much on the ground. He finished the game with only 1 rushing yard. Part of the reason was that Wimbush wasn't one to take on contact in that game.
Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald didn't shy away from contact at all.
Fitzgerald finished the first half with eight carries for 30 rushing yards. A lot of his yards came up the middle while taking on defenders. Fitzgerald proved every bit as tough when trying to get his team back into the game after facing the early two-score deficit.
The Georgia defense allowed 69 rushing yards in the first half, which is actually only one yard off its season average thus far.
Baker's big half
Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker had one of the better first halves of his career.
Targeted on his side often, Baker had two big pass breakups in coverage -- once knocking the ball away and moving his receiver out of bounds before he could land on a reception. Baker's plays helped thwart some Mississippi State momentum at the time.
With Fitzgerald and the Mississippi State rushing attack getting going in the second quarter, the secondary needed to have players like Baker step up on shots like this.
Swift's fumble
D'Andre Swift had what looked to be another Georgia first down on a drive that could have been its third score of the game.
But Swift looked to take a horse collar tackle, which didn't get called. And then on what was a bang-bang play, he fumbled, with Mississippi State recovering the ball. Officials upheld the call on the field, which sent the Sanford Stadium fans into a frenzy.
The unfortunate part of the play was the missed penalty, which is another reason why SEC refs have received such a bad rap over the years. The fumble itself was close. But there did appear to be at least one angle showing Swift's knee down, although you couldn't really tell if the ball was moving or not.
But as stated, it never should have gotten to that point since the SEC crew missed an obvious penalty.
Comments