Latest on Malkom Parrish before Georgia-Mississippi State game

Georgia cornerback Malkom Parrish is going through pre-game warm-ups while dressed out in a full uniform.
Parrish was seen rotating with the first-team defense during the group session of non-contact warm-ups, indicating the chances of him playing against Mississippi State have risen considerably. During a contact portion of team warm-ups, however, Parrish was rotating in with the second team.
If Parrish is able to play, he would likely do so in a limited rotational role.
Deandre Baker and Aaron Davis were announced as the two starting cornerbacks over the Sanford Stadium PA system.
During individual drills, Parrish was moving with speed and making cuts. He was also seen doing contact work with his position group. Head coach Kirby Smart previously said that Parrish's workload would be gradually increased over the week of practice.
Parrish broke his foot two weeks before the start of the regular season and hasn't been able to play in a game since. Parrish started every game at cornerback for Georgia a season ago and is seen as one of the secondary's surest tacklers.
Over this past week, Parrish was able to take part in individual drills but never did anything with contact as long as reporters were present. Head coach Kirby Smart had previously described Parrish's injury as a 2-to-4 week recovery following surgery to repair the broken bone.
Without Parrish, Georgia has gone with both Davis and Tyrique McGhee at cornerback in his place.
Comments