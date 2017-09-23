Eason dressed out for Mississippi State game

Jacob Eason is dressed out for Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
That stated, Jake Fromm is expected to earn his third consecutive start. During pre-game warm-ups, it was Fromm taking snaps from first-team center Lamont Gaillard. Eason took snaps from Dyshon Sims, who is one of Georgia's backup centers.
Eason injured his left knee during the first game of the season against Appalachian State.
Eason was never expected to play against Mississippi State, although he did do limited work during practice throughout the week.
