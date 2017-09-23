Predictions on Georgia's game against Mississippi State

Here is what each of The Telegraph's sportswriters think will happen in Saturday's game between Georgia and Mississippi State.
Jason Butt: Two things here -- No. 1: While a lot of talk has been made about Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, not enough has been centered around a Georgia defense that has held teams to 71 rushing yards per game. Mississippi State won't be able to establish a run game, which is what its offense must do to sustain a rhythm.
No. 2: This game has had the makings of a sucker bet all week. Those in Las Vegas set the line on Monday at 6.5 points in favor of Georgia, attempting to draw money on Mississippi State's side thanks to its big win over LSU. The number of small bets have gone Mississippi State's way, bringing the line all the way down to 3.5-4.5. It's clear the oddsmakers think Georgia will roll, however. I tend to agree. Prediction: Georgia 27, Mississippi State 14
Daniel Shirley: Georgia's second top-25 matchup of the season is its best test yet. The battle of the Bulldogs should come down to what Georgia's offense can get done against Mississippi State's defense. Prediction: Georgia 27, Mississippi State 20
Bill Shanks: Georgia's defensive strength will handle Nick Fitzgerald and contain the Mississippi State offense. UGA's offense will be efficient enough with a strong running game, with D'Andre Swift perhaps being the star of the game. Prediction: Georgia 23 Mississippi State 14.
Brandon Sudge: Once considered one of the easier games on Georgia's conference schedule, Saturday's showdown potentially serves as one of the best on the national slate. Georgia has to contend with another dual-threat quarterback in Nick Fitzgerald as he returns to his home state.
Unlike the last test with Notre Dame's Brandon Wimbush, Fitzgerald possesses a legitimate ability to throw. Georgia's defense puts up a good effort, but allows too much for a young quarterback in Jake Fromm to come back from. Prediction: Mississippi State 27, Georgia 21
Wilson Alexander: Mississippi State's offense is efficient enough to score on Georgia. Its underrated defense will be able to contain Georgia's offense. Being at home helps Georgia, but not enough to win. Prediction: Mississippi State 27, Georgia 20
Jordan Hill: The Battle of the Bulldogs lives up to the hype Saturday night. The ultimate deciding factor is Georgia's defense. Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has his share of big plays against the SEC East Bulldogs, but in crunch time it's the Richmond Hill native who gets crunched. Prediction: Georgia 21, Mississippi State 17
