Georgia-Mississippi State is one of the most anticipated games this week

It would have been tough to not notice what was being shown on Georgia’s giant video board.
During the middle of Georgia’s blowout win over Samford, those running the video board cut to a look at the Mississippi State-LSU game. With the Tigers entering Saturday’s game with a No. 12 AP ranking, it was much assumed Mississippi State would be the underdog this matchup.
Mississippi State proved the doubters wrong. The video board showed Mississippi State en route to its 37-7 rout over LSU. Some of Georgia’s players saw that in real time.
But Georgia receiver Terry Godwin didn’t realize the magnitude of what happened until he got home after the win over Samford game.
Given the outcome, Godwin admitted being caught off guard as to what transpired.
“That was a surprising score,” Godwin said. “To be honest, I didn’t expect it to be like that. I was expecting it to be a close game, but I guess Mississippi State came out to play.”
To be clear, the Georgia players weren’t surprised that Mississippi State defeated LSU. It was that the SEC West Bulldogs dominated the Tigers.
Having beaten Charleston Southern and Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State wasn’t ranked heading into its LSU game. Now it sits at No. 17, setting up one of only two top-25 matchups of the week – the other being No. 6 Oklahoma State vs. No. 16 TCU.
There are quite a few story lines entering this game too.
▪ What will former Georgia defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, now in the same position at Mississippi State, have in store for his former team?
▪ Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram, who transferred out of Georgia following the 2015 season, told The Clarion-Ledger he looks forward to “beating the brakes off” his former team.
▪ If Georgia freshman quarterback Jake Fromm puts in a great performance, what does that mean for injured sophomore Jacob Eason as he continues his recovery?
▪ Georgia’s defense was able to slow Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush to only 1 rushing yard but faces a whole different kind of running quarterback in Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald.
This was a game that didn’t have too much preseason interest when you think of a Georgia schedule that featured Notre Dame to go with the usual SEC suspects Tennessee, Florida and Auburn. Now, this game has garnered some national attention.
“At the end of the day, we have to keep the main thing, the main thing,” inside linebacker Roquan Smith said. “It is just the next game on the schedule and we just have to take care of it like it’s the next game on the schedule.”
This game will be a big early season test for both teams and could help set the direction of the program that comes out victorious.
While playing a ranked SEC opponent this early in the season will be a learning experience for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart one way or the other, he pointed out that this won’t be the only game to show whether Georgia is truly a conference contender or not.
“I think playing a team like this week will tell us a lot,” Smart said. “It's hard to say. I'm not going to sit here and say we've arrived, because I don't think that's the case. I think we've improved. I think we have to continue to improve to beat the teams we have on our schedule.”
