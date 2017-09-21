How ‘Light Up Sanford’ came to be

2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Pause

2:44 Kindley on offensive line improving: 'We can clean up a lot'

1:05 Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium

1:54 Teen says shotgun blast left him 'numb'

2:01 'The hardest thing I've ever done,' sheriff says of deputies' deaths

0:58 Warner Robins defeats Houston County

1:13 Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon"

3:05 Reichert wants GHSA events to be a 'first-class experience'

3:52 Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots