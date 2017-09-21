Kindley motivated to prove other college programs wrong

Each time Solomon Kindley hits the football field, he has something to prove.
A former three-star prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida, Kindley wasn’t a highly-recruited player. According to 247Sports.com, Kindley held 11 scholarship offers, with Georgia and Auburn being the only ones from the SEC.
And the Georgia offer didn’t come until after head coach Kirby Smart assembled his coaching staff following his hiring. On the job for only a short time, offensive line coach Sam Pittman identified Kindley as a powerful presence and wanted to bring him in with Smart’s first class.
Since his commitment and signing, Kindley has wanted to show the other college coaches who passed what they are missing out on.
“It makes me grind harder, makes me work harder,” Kindley said. “When I get on the field I’m trying to show my name and show other coaches who didn’t recruit me why they should’ve.”
Kindley saw one offensive snap as a true freshman in 2016, when Georgia visited Missouri. Other than that one play, Kindley didn’t see the field as a true freshman. A back injury eventually led to a medical redshirt, giving Kindley four years remaining of college football eligibility.
With a strong spring and preseason, Kindley earned a starting spot at right guard on Georgia’s offensive line. He has lost 30-to-35 pounds since enrolling and said he has a much better understanding of the scheme Georgia wants to run.
The weight loss, Kindley said, has helped out tremendously. Weighing at 330 pounds, Kindley is able to move with more agility up front while still maintaining his power.
Still dieting, Kindley did mention the one food group that was tough to give up.
“It would have to be the sweets, like the Debbie cakes and all that type of stuff,” he said with a laugh.
Kindley did have one minor setback to start the 2017 season, however. The week of Georgia’s game against Appalachian State, his sore ankle was giving him too much trouble in practice, which led the coaching staff to keep him from participating with the offensive line. Kindley did take part on the field goal team in that game, however.
Kindley then rotated in at right guard at Notre Dame before playing the majority of the snaps at right guard against Samford.
Kindley is thankful the Georgia staff gave him the required rest so that he could be close to full strength now that the SEC season is beginning, which starts Saturday with Mississippi State coming to town.
“They did a good job of lessening my reps,” Kindley said. “When it came time to play teams we’re about to play now, they needed me to step up and I’ll be able to play now that I’m healthy.”
