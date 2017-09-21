Smart updates chances of Parrish playing against Mississippi State

A chance exists that cornerback Malkom Parrish will be able to play against Mississippi State, according to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
Smart, appearing on 680 The Fan Thursday morning, updated Parrish’s progress since returning to practice Monday. Parrish missed Georgia’s first three games due to a broken foot.
“There’s a chance to get him back,” Smart said. “We think he’s done a good job this week. The biggest thing with him is conditioning. We just got to make sure he can play the number of plays we ask him to.”
Parrish has been able to go through individual drills throughout the week of practice but wasn’t spotted during the line contact drill Georgia’s defensive backs went through in front of reporters Wednesday.
Parrish’s practice output has gradually increased through the week. On Monday, Parrish took part in about 16 plays and that increased to 30 to 40 plays the next day, Smart said.
Smart, however, did not reveal any kind of status update on quarterback Jacob Eason during his radio appearance. Eason is not expected to play against Mississippi State.
Sporting a bulky brace in practice during the week, Eason has been working as the third-team quarterback during individual drills.
Smart said it has been nice for Eason to be on the field during practice.
“It’s a great relief for him because he wants to be out there and be around it,” Smart said. “He’s stayed in all the meetings and hasn’t lost focus. He understands what we’re doing.”
