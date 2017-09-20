Mississippi State’s Abram set for return to Sanford Stadium

More Videos 1:16 Blazevich is 'proud' of Fromm through three games Pause 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:02 Lorenzo Carter on similarities between Mississippi State and Notre Dame 1:05 Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium 1:03 Godwin talks offense's ability to click against Samford 1:13 Wreck was "a crazy thing to drive up upon" 0:46 Lamb has high praise for junior LeMarkus Bailey 0:56 Elementary students learn the art of thanks 3:52 Cop Shop Podcast: Power loss leads to gunshots 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lorenzo Carter on similarities between Mississippi State and Notre Dame Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said that Mississippi State and Notre Dame have similar offensive schemes. Georgia outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said that Mississippi State and Notre Dame have similar offensive schemes. Jason Butt The Telegraph

