Eason, Parrish participate in practice for third consecutive day

Not too much changed with Georgia's injury situation Wednesday.
Once again, sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason, who suffered a knee injury during the season opener against Appalachian State, repped as Georgia's third quarterback. Jake Fromm remained the starter and Brice Ramsey was the second-stringer.
This would place further doubt as to whether Eason could be called upon, even in an emergency situation against Mississippi State. Eason was once again tentative with his left leg, which had a bulky brace around the knee. Fromm will be expected to start his third career game Saturday.
Cornerback Malkom Parrish was once again going through individual drills but sat out Georgia's lone contact drill while reporters were present. Receivers and defensive backs went through a jam drill off the line of scrimmage and Parrish could only watch.
On Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart said Parrish was gradually increasing his practice output. After participating in 16 plays Monday, Smart said Parrish was up to about 30-to-40 plays Tuesday. His status for Saturday's game remains to be seen.
Georgia spent some time working on its zone read with both Fromm and Mecole Hardman taking snaps. Fromm has yet to pull a ball and take off running through three games. He has pulled the ball to throw on run-pass option plays, which is another reason to work on the timing of the drill.
Hardman caught a deep pass in stride from Fromm during practice as well. Hardman, who hadn't played much receiver before spring practice, has dealt with some early-season drops. During practice, he avoided the body catch and hauled this particular deep pass with his hands only.
Comments